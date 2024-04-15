Over the weekend a mentally ill man stabbed and killed six people, mainly women, in an attack in a major Sydney shopping mall. this was not a terror incidident.

However, police have confirmed that a stabbing attack on Monday in a Sydney church was a terrorist attack.

A religious nut stabbed a bishop and parish priest at a fringe church, injuring both men. When police turned up at the affray they were turned on by nutjobs in the congregation. FFS.

On the bright side, Islamic leaders at the Australian National Imams Council have condemned the attack, and urged the community to stay calm. These dudes should have a word with the nuts running Iran.