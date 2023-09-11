It's been more than two decades but it still feels surreal to think back to the events that transpired on this day in 2001. It was a tragic day by all accounts and the world was never the same after. To those who have experienced the tragedy of it all, I continue to offer my heartfelt wishes and condolences to those who have suffered the pain and loss.

I remember watching everything take place on the news and when I woke up the next day, I had to question if it was all a dream or if this truly happened. Life was a simpler time back then but it doesn't take away from the meaning and the significance of the role of the attacks in the geopolitical arena.

In a time where social media has made information and mass communication are so readily available, one can only wonder if we are truly better off and better prepared to prevent something like this from ever happening again. I would like to think so. And hopefully, that is certainly the case. That being said, the rapid evolution of technology can also be a dangerous thing. So, here's to hoping that we do learn and use it the right way for the future.