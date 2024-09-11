I moved from New Jersey in August 2001 to Arizona. My work in NY at the time of the move took me to the WTC each day on my commute. My work office was 2 blocks north of the WTC complex. Part of the WTC complex fell into the buildings just south of our building. A jet engine hit our building.

I was on the phone with my colleague at the time, and encouraged him to leave. He did, walking north and away, witnessing the horror of the day behind him, and wondering what might be next.

I knew people who died on the day who were trapped on the top floors of the buildings. They may have been ones who jumped. People I went to high school with. People who I knew from my years in the markets.

I remember them today. I remember their families. Their children are now adults, married, have children. I hope they are well and know that their Dads and Moms are not forgotten.

I talk about risk and controlling risk. Why? Because it reduces fear and fear is a trader's worst enemy. It is hard to think... to trade clearly when fear is high. Understanding risk, helps control fear.

The opposite of fear to me is peace.

ON September 11, there was fear. Peace seemed far, far away as risk could not be controlled, it could not be defined. It could not be accepted and mitigated. Fear was "off the charts". Peace was no where to be found, but it was eventually found.

Since then, others have gone through their own 9-11's and peace seemed - and seems - far away. Have faith that peace is out there. It can and will be found. I remember you too as you search for your own peace.



I will say it again....Peace.