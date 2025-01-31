China's Lunar New Year, marking the start of the Year of the Snake, fell on Wednesday, January 29.

The official public holiday spans 8 days, from January 28 (New Year's Eve) to February 4.

During this period, many businesses and government offices close, allowing people to travel home for family reunions. Celebrations traditionally continue for 16 days, culminating with the Lantern Festival on February 12.

Mainland Chinese markets will be closed for all the holidays.

Hong Kong was closed on January 29 and 30. Markets in HK remain closed today, the third day of Lunar New Year - 31 January, Friday