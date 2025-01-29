China's Lunar New Year, marking the start of the Year of the Snake, falls on Wednesday, January 29.
- The official public holiday spans 8 days, from January 28 (New Year's Eve) to February 4.
- During this period, many businesses and government offices close, allowing people to travel home for family reunions. Celebrations traditionally continue for 16 days, culminating with the Lantern Festival on February 12.
- Mainland Chinese markets will be closed for all the holidays.
Hong Kong is closed on:
- Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday
- The second day of Lunar New Year - 30 January, Thursday
- The third day of Lunar New Year - 31 January, Friday
Singapore is closed on:
- Lunar New Year’s Day - 29 January, Wednesday
- and also 30 January, Thursday
Happy New Year to those celebrating!