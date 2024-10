This serves as just a bit of a reminder and a heads up to the session ahead. For those unaffected, this will mean European markets opening an hour "later" than the time last week. The bright side at least is that there is a lesser lull in the handover to North America trading but only for this week.

The US and Canada will exit daylight savings in the upcoming Sunday on 3 November. So, do take note of that when adjusting your timing to the market calendar.