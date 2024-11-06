There have been some big moves so far on the assumption of a red sweep but history shows that we're only getting started. Here is the matrix from Deutsche Bank on the red sweep trades:

Separately, here are seven equity-specific Trump trades from Jim Cramer. On top of that, we're seeing rallies in the more-obvious Trump equity trades like $DJT and $TSLA. I would be very careful chasing DJT as the social media company reported just $1 million in revenue in Q3. It has a market cap of $7 billion, plus whatever it adds on Wednesday.

Of the Cramer trades, I'm intrigued by the LNG ones.