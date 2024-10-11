Hong Kong Exchnage is closed for a holiday today.

Northbound and Southbound channels (Stock Connect) are closed.

Mainland Chinese markets are open.

Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is one:

a mutual market access program through which investors in each market can trade shares on the other market directly

launched in 2014

Northbound Trading allows international and Hong Kong investors to trade eligible shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Southbound Trading allows mainland Chinese investors to trade eligible shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect allows foreign investors to access China's A-shares market (shares in mainland China-based companies that were previously difficult for foreign investors to access) and it allows mainland Chinese investors to access the Hong Kong market.

In addition to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, there is also the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

launched in 2016

links Shenzhen Stock Exchange with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a similar way

