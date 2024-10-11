Hong Kong Exchnage is closed for a holiday today.
Northbound and Southbound channels (Stock Connect) are closed.
Mainland Chinese markets are open.
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is one:
- a mutual market access program through which investors in each market can trade shares on the other market directly
- launched in 2014
- Northbound Trading allows international and Hong Kong investors to trade eligible shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- Southbound Trading allows mainland Chinese investors to trade eligible shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect allows foreign investors to access China's A-shares market (shares in mainland China-based companies that were previously difficult for foreign investors to access) and it allows mainland Chinese investors to access the Hong Kong market.
In addition to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, there is also the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
- launched in 2016
- links Shenzhen Stock Exchange with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a similar way
