Month-end trading will be a focus point this week but we are likely to see a fairly quieter one in European trading today, considering that UK markets are closed. With London out, there won't be much for traders to work with in the session ahead. But keep in mind that this week will also feature the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, so that will be another key attraction.

That being said, it will be an extended weekend for US markets (and Canada) as Monday will be a holiday there. So, there might be positioning flows to consider ahead of the break after the jobs data.