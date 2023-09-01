It's the start of a new month and we also have the US jobs report to contend with. So, when you throw in perhaps some positioning flows -or lack thereof - before an extended weekend, that might make things tricky to decipher later in the day. Anyway, I would lean towards the technicals and the Fed funds futures curve as the best ways in reading into the post-NFP market moves.

As for Monday itself, this at least takes one risk factor out of the consideration. That since broader markets are currently rather sensitive to US data releases.