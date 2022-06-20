Things are looking fairly calmer on the day with equity futures holding a little higher but despite the breather on Friday, it was still a pretty dreadful week for stocks by all accounts.

The dollar is lightly on the backfoot with the aussie and kiwi posting a decent advance, with the swissie continuing to flex its muscles as well following the SNB policy pivot last week. Given that US markets are closed later, there might be little appetite to go chasing fresh moves to start the new week. So, just be wary of that in the sessions ahead.