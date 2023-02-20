That will make for a bit of a slower start to the new week, especially after having seen the reversal in the bond market and the dollar in US trading on Friday. The turnaround move is likely to leave European traders preferring to stay on the sidelines in the day ahead, before the action all kicks off again later in the week.

Just be reminded that it will also be a day off for some provinces in Canada, in observance of Family Day. That will make trading in North America today mired by thinner liquidity conditions.