It's not only central banks and bond yields in focus this week but US data is once again another key point of contention for markets. And even if inflation data has been the main draw in recent months, it would be careless to disregard the US labour market report at any point in time. And we'll have a couple of key releases in the run up to that on Friday, starting with the JOLTS data today.

This particular release may not be too impactful at times but in October, it certainly was as seen here. Now, we're in a rather sensitive period in markets - especially after the extremely aggressive amount of rate cuts priced in for next year. So, any data that challenges said narrative might go some ways in disrupting the balance of things. And even more so if it is backed up by less optimistic inflation developments.