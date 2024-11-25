AI image

And typically, that means broader markets will likely observe a more quiet and slower trading period as well. Even though Thanksgiving falls on Thursday and markets will be open again on Friday, the festive period usually sees many US businesses and offices in a holiday mood until the weekend.

As a result, just be mindful that a lot of US data is going to be crammed into the Wednesday slot - including the weekly jobless claims.

All this being said, European markets will feature some key data up until Friday itself. The most notable of which will be the preliminary inflation numbers for November. Adding to that, market flows might also act up a bit more considering that the next few days will feature month-end trading as well. That will add into the mix of thinner liquidity from the US on Thursday and Friday.

So, those are a couple of things that could keep broader markets interested during the festive period in the days ahead.