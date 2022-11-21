With Turkey Day coming up, it will mean market activity or at least interest will be sapped alongside liquidity conditions later in the week. Thanksgiving will fall on 24 November (Thursday) and will come after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. As such, expect broader markets to try and sort out its feet before then.

Friday isn't officially a holiday but as is typical with this holiday season, the break tends to extend through to the weekend more or less. Adding to reasons for market players to be less focused is the lack of key economic releases towards the end of the week and the fact that the World Cup has just kicked off. Thursday will feature Brazil's first game and Friday will feature England vs USA.