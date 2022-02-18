Financial markets in the US will be closed on Monday. In observance of Presidents Day (AKA Washington's Birthday).

Stock markets close

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Sifma) has recommended no trading in dollar-denominated securities (i.e. USTs etc)

FX markets will not be closed but liquidity will be sharply reduced

Ahead of Monday, though, on Friday (US time), there are $2.2 trillion of stock options expirations on Friday.

this is monthly event

$545 bn of derivatives across single stocks scheduled to expire (this is a Goldman Sachs estimate)

circa $985 bn of S&P 500-linked contracts

$165 bn in options over the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

US stocks shunted lower Thursday ahead of all this (and on other concerns of course:

)