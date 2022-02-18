Financial markets in the US will be closed on Monday. In observance of Presidents Day (AKA Washington's Birthday).
- Stock markets close
- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Sifma) has recommended no trading in dollar-denominated securities (i.e. USTs etc)
- FX markets will not be closed but liquidity will be sharply reduced
Ahead of Monday, though, on Friday (US time), there are $2.2 trillion of stock options expirations on Friday.
- this is monthly event
- $545 bn of derivatives across single stocks scheduled to expire (this is a Goldman Sachs estimate)
- circa $985 bn of S&P 500-linked contracts
- $165 bn in options over the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
US stocks shunted lower Thursday ahead of all this (and on other concerns of course:
Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: FX shrugs off rout in equities
)