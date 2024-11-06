We are beginning to get US election results coming through, with some states being 'called' by pundits.

Don't pay too much attention to places that are solidly Red or Blue. For example, Harris has been declared the winner in Vermont. Which was expected. Trump has been declared the winner in Kentucky and Indiana, also expected.

Focus on the 'swing' or tipping point' states - these will decide the contest:

Arizona

Georgia

Minnesota

Nevada

North Carolina

Philadelphia

Wisconsin

270 'electoral college' votes are needed to win.