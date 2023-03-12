The US and Canada switched over to daylight saving time on Sunday March 12.

Clocks (the big hand!) are moved forward 1 hour.

If you are trading US markets, US stock exchanges, futures, options and what have you, check what you'll need to do in your own local time. In general the markets you trade that are based in the US will open one hour earlier in your local time (you'll need to check this for yourself though).

For example, the ES contract opens soon on CME's Globex platform. 6pm ET is 2200 GMT.