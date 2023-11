Clocks were wound back an hour in the US and Canada over the weekend.

For those trading markets in those countries, you may need to adjust your local trading times.

For example, for my fellow Australians, US RTH (NYSE opening) now begins at 0130 am Sydney time. Which is just peachy, ain't it?

If you are in Japan US RTH begins at 11.30pm so I don't know why this guy is laughing.