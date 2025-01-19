Repeating what I posted last week as a heads up to this.

Monday January 20 is the Martin Luther King Day holiday in the US:

The two major stock markets - the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq - will be closed on Monday, 20 January 2025

Bond markets are closed. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) recommends bond trading closed (SIFMA is the trade group that represents the bond market).

As for the CME futures trade ... well, its complicated :-)

My summary:

Equity Products & Interest Rate Products (ps. times are US Central time, add 1 for US Eastern time):

Friday, January 17 Regular Hours

Sunday, January 19 5:00pm open

Monday, January 20 12:00pm Trading Halt 5:00pm Trading Resumes

Tuesday, January 21 Regular Hours

FX & Crypto:

Friday, January 17 Regular Hours

Sunday, January 19 5:00pm open

Monday, January 20 4:00pm Trading Halt 5:00pm Trading Resumes

Tuesday, January 21 Regular Hours

NYSE