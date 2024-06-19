I posted info on this yesterday as a heads up, doing so again.

U.S. markets will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is recommending the US Bond market close that day. So it is.

FX desks will be closed, perhaps the odd skeleton crew.

--

As for futures markets, for Equity Products at the CME (times below are US central time, add an hour to get US Eastern time):

Wednesday, June 19th

12:00pm Halt

5:00pm Re-Open

Thursday, June 20th Regular Hours

For other products at the CME I'll refer you to this:

***

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.