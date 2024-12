The stock market will close at 1pm ET (1800 GMT) while the bond market will close at 2pm ET (1900 GMT) later today. It's the festive period after all and holiday thin liquidity just means it is tough to make sense of price movements during this time. For those interested, here's how the S&P 500 has performed on Christmas Eve in the past:

2018: -2.71%

2019: -0.02%

2020: +0.35%

2021*: +0.62%

2022*: +0.59%

2023*: +0.17%

*23 December was the last official trading day before Christmas Day