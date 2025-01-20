It is a US holiday in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day. That means markets will be closed in what is a long weekend of sorts. If you're looking for CME hours, you can check out Eamonn's post earlier here. Anyway, even with it being a holiday there will be something for market players to watch out for later. Trump's second inauguration as US president will take place at 1700 GMT.

So, what can we expect?

Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, will be sworn in to their respective posts. And thereafter, we will be hearing Trump's address to the nation. That is the first thing to watch out for before he goes on to the signing ceremony in which he will make known all the executive orders he wants to start his presidency with.

All of this should be within an hour or so before the inaugural procession. And finally, that should be wrapped up with a signing ceremony at the White House in which after Trump is very well expected to deliver another big speech.