As an aside, do be aware that it also means that US markets will close early today as well. All of this makes for another awkward week of sorts with a break in the middle again. That being said, there is the US non-farm payrolls report still to come on Friday. So, it isn't going to be one that will see an unofficial break carrying over to the weekend. But one can expect that after the Fed minutes later, it is likely to be a slow drag right until we get to the US jobs data at the end of the week.