I would take this as a view on current market sentiment, as the tides are turning in the dollar's favour this week. It is pretty much a double whammy in this instance, after having seen China disappoint with just a 5% growth target over the weekend and then Fed chair Powell putting out some more hawkish comments on Tuesday.

According to the Reuters poll, bearish bets intensified on nearly all Asian currencies with shorts on the Chinese yuan reaching their highest since November last year. Here is a more detailed breakdown (+3 indicates max. net long in the US dollar, -3 indicates max. net short in the US dollar):