Local media reports here in Australia on Perth Mint, the only mint in the world that has a government guarantee.

Perth Mint is facing a potential $9 billion recall of gold bars. Media says its sighted documents, a leaked internal report, saying:

began 'doping' (diluting) its gold in 2018

sold diluted bullion to China

then covered it up

the gold remained above broader industry standards, the report estimated up to 100 tonnes of gold sent to Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) potentially did not comply with Shanghai's strict purity standards for silver content.

