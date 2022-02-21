French media reporting that Macron proposed a Putin-Biden summit, accepted by both parties.

Meeting will take place only if Russia does not invade Ukraine

US and Russian foreign ministers will meet on Thursday to prepare subjects for this Biden-Putin summit

I posted earlier on Macron speaking with Putin twice and this was likely some sort of positive development. This is it.

ps. Note carefully, this is a proposed summit. Not a done deal. It is not a crazy thought to think Putin has agreed to the proposal as part of the smoke and mirrors operations. I dunno, just putting it out there.

