Getting reliable information on the Chinese economy has always been a challenge , but its getting more difficult.

Via Bloomberg (gated) comes the report:

A series of research reports from Chinese brokerages on the country’s recent bad credit data disappeared from social media over the weekend.

At least seven research reports from mainland brokerages and securities firms that had been posted to WeChat by analysts were unavailable for viewing on Monday.

The link to six of the reports now leads to an error message saying the content couldn’t be viewed after complaints about unspecified violations of rules governing public accounts.

I posted on the data here:

It was not good data. Chinese authorities are trying to hush it up.