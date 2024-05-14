Getting reliable information on the Chinese economy has always been a challenge , but its getting more difficult.

Via Bloomberg (gated) comes the report:

  • A series of research reports from Chinese brokerages on the country’s recent bad credit data disappeared from social media over the weekend.
  • At least seven research reports from mainland brokerages and securities firms that had been posted to WeChat by analysts were unavailable for viewing on Monday.
  • The link to six of the reports now leads to an error message saying the content couldn’t be viewed after complaints about unspecified violations of rules governing public accounts.

I posted on the data here:

It was not good data. Chinese authorities are trying to hush it up.

phone whisper 03 August 2023