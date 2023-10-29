Reports coming in of fresh attacks on bases in the Al Bukamal area.

Iranian proxy groups operate extensively in the region. Iran backs terrorists Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon, with arms as well as money. Fears of an escalation into a regional conflict centre on Iran and its proxies getting more deeply involved, sparking a wider and more serious war. Although it does seem weird to talk of escalation when over half a million or more people have already been murdered by Russia, Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Assad.

