Weekend report on NBC (and across other media also):

Two Ukrainian pilots are in the U.S. undergoing an assessment to determine how long it could take to train them to fly attack aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, according to two congressional officials and a senior U.S. official.

U.S. authorities have approved bringing up to 10 more Ukrainian pilots to the U.S. for further assessment

Two administration officials stressed that it wasn’t a training program

The cycle of providing advanced military equipment to Ukraine to fight off Russian invaders has gone, over and over again, denial then supply. Looks like fighter jets might be the next item to go through the cycle. We'll see.