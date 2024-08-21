This is the data, ICYMI:

Bloomberg (gated) with the info:

At least three banks managed to obtain key payroll numbers Wednesday while the rest of Wall Street was kept waiting for a half-hour by a government delay

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics failed to post its revisions to the monthly payroll figures at 10 a.m. New York time, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA both called the department and got the number directly. So did Nomura Holdings Inc.’s economic research team, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Good for them.

I've pointed out 10am NY time on the screenshot below. Plenty of time to buy the dip that followed for the spike after that.