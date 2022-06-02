This comes via a US media report ICYMI. Newsweek cites an intelligence report with info via:

three U.S. intelligence leaders who have read the reports tell Newsweek

The report was produced at the end of May.

Putin seems to have re-emerged after undergoing treatment in April for advanced cancer

the assessments also confirm that there was an assassination attempt on Putin's life in March

There are plenty of caveats in the report, this one is notable:

"We need to be mindful of the influence of wishful thinking," cautions the retired Air Force leader. "We learned—or didn't learn—that lesson the hard way with Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein."