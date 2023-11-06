Saudi Aramco kept its December official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light grade to Asia unchanged from November:
- OSP for Arab Light $4 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average
- a pause after five months of price hikes
- price change is in line with market expectations, as refiners facing weak oil processing margins and supply uncertainties
- raised Extra Light crude price to Asia for a third month, by 70 cents to $4.05 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes
Saudi Aramco cut its December Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe by $2.30 a barrel to $4.90 a barrel above ICE Brent
- OSP of Arab Light to the United States was raised by $1.30 to $8.75 versus ASCI in December
The reports cite two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter