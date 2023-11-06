Saudi Aramco kept its December official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light grade to Asia unchanged from November:

OSP for Arab Light $4 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average

a pause after five months of price hikes

price change is in line with market expectations, as refiners facing weak oil processing margins and supply uncertainties

raised Extra Light crude price to Asia for a third month, by 70 cents to $4.05 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes

Saudi Aramco cut its December Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe by $2.30 a barrel to $4.90 a barrel above ICE Brent

OSP of Arab Light to the United States was raised by $1.30 to $8.75 versus ASCI in December

-

The reports cite two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter