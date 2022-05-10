ICYMI, reports from Monday US time on further limitations of sales of US tech to Chinese firms.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce is weighing a ban on American companies selling advanced chipmaking equipment to Chinese firms
- The rules would expand on an existing ban on U.S. companies selling such equipment to China’s leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The wider ban would affect companies including state-backed Hua Hong Semiconductor, ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp.