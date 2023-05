Graves:

No additional meetings have been scheduled

Substantial gaps remain

There is progress on some issues

Don't get sucked into 'progress on some issues'. The easy stuff is, well easy. Yeah, there will be progress/agreement on these.

It's the hard stuff that is (are) the sticking point(s), hence, 'substantial gaps remain'. This is obvious stuff. Its like when you are buying a new car and you ask for free mats and the sales guy/gal says 'yeah sure' .... this is easy. But when you ask for the car half price that's a 'substantial gap' and that's a sticking point and not easy to resolve.

Earlier:

-

Talks have bogged down for now.

-

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term