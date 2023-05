The hardest part of any deal is always at the end. The two sides met virtually today and we're not at the finish line.

“We continue to have major issues that we have not bridged the gap on,” Garret Graves said. He was asked if he'd drop demand for work requirements, he said "hell no".

Separately, a Biden official said a deal is possible on Friday but that talks could easily slip into the weekend.

The deadline for a June 1 deal isn't until Mon-Tues so don't expect a deal until then.