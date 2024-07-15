The former Pres. Trump, has nominated JD Vnce as his VP running mate. This is according to the NYTimes and Trumps

Vance is a Senator from Ohio. He is 39 year old

Vance was once a critic of the former Pres. where he called him "cultural heroin" and "noxious". He also liked a tweet saying Trump committed “serial sexual assault.”

“I’m a Never Trump guy,” Vance said in an interview with Charlie Rose in 2016. “I never liked him.”

He later made amends and said “I just think the results [of Trump’s presidency] were so good…. I was critical of Trump in 2016, but he proved me wrong.”

Trump did endorse Vance in his 2021 nomination for Ohio's senate seat and he won that election in the 2022 midterms.

PS Trump was officially declared as the official nominee of the Republican Party.