US Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton have started to draft a package of sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Graham spoke on Fox, warning US allies:

“To any Ally: Canada, Britain, Germany, France, if you try to help the ICC, we are gonna sanction you. We should crush your economy.”

Graham and Cotton tend towards the more extreme end of the spectrum, but their views can't be dismissed.

Graham, Cotton.