Fox News is projecting that Republicans have won 50 seats so far, with 51 needed for a majority. The NYT projection has Republicans at 48 seats, but Ohio looks almost certainly to be theirs with Bernie Moreno leading by 5 points against incumbent Sherrod Brown after 89% of votes in. Then, there's also Texas that is yet to be called but Ted Cruz is leading there by 10 points after 74% of votes in.

The main difference in the Senate race so far has been the flip in favour of Republicans for West Virginia. Jim Justice took that very comfortably by over 40 points. And all of this is keeping odds of a red sweep well alive.