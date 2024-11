The House has been looking like it would stay under Republican control for awhile but I think there is a big difference to a 1-2 seat majority compared to a larger buffer. A tiny margin runs the risk that a Congressman grandstands or flips.

The latest forecast from Decision Desk has shifted a couple more seats and sits at 221 Republicans and 214 Democrats. That's still a very narrow margin historically but it provides a tiny bit of breathing room.