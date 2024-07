A Reuter/Ipsos poll (get used to them), has Harris leading Trump in a two way race 44% to 42%:

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump 44% to 42% among registered voters, within 3-point margin of error, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds.

56% of registered voters in Reuters/Ipsos poll consider Harris 'mentally sharp'; Trump seen as sharp by 49% of voters.

In a three-way matchup including Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harris leads Trump 42% to 38%; Kennedy supported by 8% - Reuters/Ipsos poll.