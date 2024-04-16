Reuters April 2024 Tankan:

Manufacturer's Index fell to +9, from +10 in March

Non-Manufacturer's Index fell to 25, from +32 in March

Reuters report on the results highlights:

dragged down by cost-of-living pressures and shaky economic conditions in major market China

yen's weakening to levels unseen since 1990 is lifting the cost of imports in a blow to household consumption,

the fall in the currency has boosted the value of exports, but the volume of shipments have not benefited as much

---

Reuters Tankan canvassed 497 large non-financial Japanese firms, of which 235 responded during the survey period.

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey