Reuters April 2024 Tankan:
- Manufacturer's Index fell to +9, from +10 in March
- Non-Manufacturer's Index fell to 25, from +32 in March
Reuters report on the results highlights:
- dragged down by cost-of-living pressures and shaky economic conditions in major market China
- yen's weakening to levels unseen since 1990 is lifting the cost of imports in a blow to household consumption,
- the fall in the currency has boosted the value of exports, but the volume of shipments have not benefited as much
---
Reuters Tankan canvassed 497 large non-financial Japanese firms, of which 235 responded during the survey period.
Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey