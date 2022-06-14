The Reuters Tankan correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey.

monthly poll of 499 large and mid-sized firms

238 responded

taken June 1-10

a positive number means optimists outnumber pessimists

Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers rose to 9 in June from 5 in the previous month

expected to rise to 12 in September

Service-sector index was unchanged from the previous month at 13 in June

service-sector index seen rising to 15 in September

Info via Reuters, of course.

More:

"Conditions remained as strong as they were during the first three months of the year, even with U.S. rate hikes and China's lockdowns," a manager at a chemical manufacturer said

"We're facing higher costs due to rising prices of raw materials resulting from a weakening yen," a manager at a textiles/paper maker said.

---

ps. The BOJ met this week, statement is due on Friday.