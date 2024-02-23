A Reuters Poll finds that 45 of 88 respondents see a likely correction in the coming 3 months. That leaves 43 of 88 who see it as unlikely.
Looking at some of the major indices the following are making or near all time highs:
- German Dax
- France's Cac
- Euro Stoxx
- Nikkei 225
- Dow Industrial Average
- S&P index
Some indices that are close:
- S&P/ASX
- Nasdaq index
If there is going to be a correction, from all-time highs is not a bad time to think about it, but the market has "the bit in the mouth" at the moment, and the AI tailwind has the market seeing a new revolution beginning with the good, bad and the ugly that may accompany it.
PS picking a top is hard....trends are fast, directional and tend to go farther than people expect.