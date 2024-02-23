A Reuters Poll finds that 45 of 88 respondents see a likely correction in the coming 3 months. That leaves 43 of 88 who see it as unlikely.

Looking at some of the major indices the following are making or near all time highs:

German Dax

France's Cac

Euro Stoxx

Nikkei 225

Dow Industrial Average

S&P index

Some indices that are close:

S&P/ASX

Nasdaq index

If there is going to be a correction, from all-time highs is not a bad time to think about it, but the market has "the bit in the mouth" at the moment, and the AI tailwind has the market seeing a new revolution beginning with the good, bad and the ugly that may accompany it.

PS picking a top is hard....trends are fast, directional and tend to go farther than people expect.