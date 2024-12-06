A Reuters poll of 44 economist shows:

Reserve Bank of Australia to keep cash rate unchanged at 4.35%

Expect the RBA to cut rate by 25 bps to 4.10% in Q2 2025 (vs Q1 in the November poll).

The AUDUSD remains below the 100-hour MA at 0.64592. If the buyers are to take more control, they need to get and stay above the MA to increase the bullish bias. MOve above that and the 200 hour MA and the falling 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.64757 and 0.64852 respectively remain targets to get and stay above to give the buyers even more control.

On Tuesday, the price tested the higher of those MAs and found willing sellers.