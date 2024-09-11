A Reuters poll is out and the survey of 65 economist show:
- 49 of 65 see one more cut between now and year-end.
- 16 of 65 see 2 rate cuts
- UK inflation to average 2.6% in 2024
- inflation to average 2.3% in 2025 (same as August poll).
- For this month, the expectations is that the central bank will keep rates unchanged at 5%
In August the Bank of England cut the bank rate to 5% from a 16 year high of 5.25%. The vote was 5-4. BOE Gov. Bailey said it would proceed cautiously to make sure inflation stayed low. Service inflation and wage growth are still about 5% making cutting rates more difficult for the central bank.
GDP released today showed the UK economy stalled in July (0.0% versus 0.2% expected.).