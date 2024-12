A Reuters poll of 42 analysts:

EURUSD unlikely to reach parity over the coming three months (24 of 42 analysts)

EURUSD forecast to trade at 1.05 in three months versus 1.10 in the November poll

The EURUSD is currently trading at 1.0505 just above the three-month target level. The low price this week extended to 1.04596. The low price in November reached 1.0332.