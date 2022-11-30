Via Reuters polling:

Analysts cut their 12-month predictions compared with three months ago for most of the 17 global indexes covered in Reuters polls conducted between Nov. 14-29.

Asked how long the current downturn would last, a strong 70% majority - 66 of 90 - said it would be at least another three months. Nine said it would end within that short timeframe, while the remaining 15 said it already had.

Worries over the path ahead for central bank rate rises feature strongly in the poll.

Link to the Reuters piece is here for more.

Powell is up today to give us clues, he speaks at 1830 GMT.