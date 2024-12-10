Reuters Tankan report for December 2024, in summary:

  • Manufacturers' Sentiment Turns Negative: December index fell to -1, down from +5 in November, marking the first negative reading in 10 months.
  • Non-Manufacturers' Sentiment Improves: Index rose to +30 in December, up from +19 in November, with further improvement to +32 expected in March.
  • Outlook for Improvement: Manufacturers' sentiment is projected to rebound to +5 in March, while non-manufacturers' sentiment is also expected to improve.
  • Concerns in Manufacturing:
    • Key industries (electronics, steel, metals) reported significant declines in confidence.
    • Fears over U.S. protectionist policies and a prolonged Chinese economic slowdown are driving pessimism.
    • Managers cited delayed investment projects and intensified trade war concerns as key challenges.
  • Service Sector Resilience:
    • Boosted by strong inbound tourism and improved ability to pass costs onto service prices.
    • Transportation firms noted higher profits despite labor shortages.
  • Economic Indicators:
    • Japan’s Q3 GDP growth revised up to 1.2% annualized, driven by smaller declines in capital expenditure.
    • Consumption revised downward, highlighting the fragility of the recovery.
  • Risks to BOJ Forecast: Manufacturers' pessimism could challenge expectations of wage-driven recovery and inflation hitting the 2% target.

***

Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

  • respondents spoke on the condition of anonymity
  • Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

***

The Bank of Japan meet next week, 18 and 19 December.

BOJ Ueda