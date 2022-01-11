The December reading was the best in 10 months, some give back this month though.

Japan January Manufacturing Index +17

prior +22

Non-manufacturing Index +8, a 23-month high

prior +6

Some of the remarks received:

"There's a demand rush before prices are raised," (referring to rising input prices impacting on prices)

"While demand conditions are good, soaring raw material and fuel prices are squeezing our profits,"

"Margins are decreasing due to soaring raw material prices,"

Familiar themes on those rising costs.

---

Dec. 22-Jan. 7 poll.

poll of 502 big and mid-sized companies, of which 254 responded