The December reading was the best in 10 months, some give back this month though.
Japan January Manufacturing Index +17
- prior +22
Non-manufacturing Index +8, a 23-month high
- prior +6
Some of the remarks received:
- "There's a demand rush before prices are raised," (referring to rising input prices impacting on prices)
- "While demand conditions are good, soaring raw material and fuel prices are squeezing our profits,"
- "Margins are decreasing due to soaring raw material prices,"
Familiar themes on those rising costs.
---
Dec. 22-Jan. 7 poll.
poll of 502 big and mid-sized companies, of which 254 responded