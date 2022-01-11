The December reading was the best in 10 months, some give back this month though.

Japan January Manufacturing Index +17

  • prior +22

Non-manufacturing Index +8, a 23-month high

  • prior +6

Some of the remarks received:

  • "There's a demand rush before prices are raised," (referring to rising input prices impacting on prices)
  • "While demand conditions are good, soaring raw material and fuel prices are squeezing our profits,"
  • "Margins are decreasing due to soaring raw material prices,"

Familiar themes on those rising costs.

---

Dec. 22-Jan. 7 poll.

poll of 502 big and mid-sized companies, of which 254 responded